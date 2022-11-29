Obituary for William C. Pauly

William C. Pauly, "Bill", age 78, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home.
Bill was born on September 15, 1944, in Shakopee, the son of Isadore and Mary Fern (O'Loughlin) Pauly. Bill was married to Glady (Monnens). Prior to retirement, he was employed as a furnace operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, but most of all loved his family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Glady; sons and daughter, Dan (Lynn), Denny (Tina), and Kate (Todd Hanson) Pauly; grandchildren, Jess (Tom) Fogarty and Jake Pauly (fiancée, Annabelle Hamilton), Alec Pauly (girlfriend, Montana Monnens), Ashton Pauly and Ayla Johnson, Laura Pauly (fiancé, Jason Thunstrom), Ally Doucette (boyfriend, Richard Reinartz); many sisters and brother, sisters/brothers-in-law, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isadore and Mary Fern, brothers, John, Donnie and Steve.
Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, December 2, 2:30 p.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee, followed by a Celebration at Shakopee V.F.W, 1201 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at