Obituary for William E. Potter

William Elmer Potter, age 27, of Waterville passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 as a result of a tragic car accident.
Will grew up with a love of sports. Excitedly playing basketball and football any chance he got. As he got older, sports went to the wayside as he chased after money, working at several area farms. He went on to work at Waterville’s Feed Store and More and JBS United Feeds of Waseca. Will took a leap of faith and joined the Iron Workers Local 512 through Danny’s Construction Company, Inc. He loved his job, and all the people it brought into his life.
Will met the love of his life, Cayla (Roach) Potter, on October 29, 2011. They went on to be married on March 21, 2015 in New Prague. Upon the return from their honeymoon, Will and Cayla found out they were expecting their first child, Cadence Louise. Will was elated and terrified to become a father. Truth be told, there was the “Will’s way” to parenting; but there was no doubt that he was the best daddy and would do anything for his girls. Will and Cayla were devastated when they lost their second child, well before the world knew. A few short months later they found out they were expecting once again. Nora Lynne completed their family in a way they couldn’t describe. Will loved his family in a way that anyone could see, just by watching the way he looked at his girls.
Will's love of sports, fishing, hunting, and general outdoors is so evident in the lives of his daughters. He always had something to do, someone to help, a joke that made him use that infectious laugh or cold beer in the fridge for anyone to drink. Will was an active and proud member of the Waterville community. He was a member of the Waterville Sportsman’s Club, and more importantly, the Waterville Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Cayla and two daughters, Cadence Louise (3) and Nora Lynne (7 months) all of Waterville; his parents, Alan and Patricia Potter of Waterville; and sister, Jennifer Potter of Daytona, FL. He is also survived by his paternal grandfather, Elmer Bud Potter; mother-in-law, Charity (Brandon) Forar and father-in-law, Tom (Debbie) Roach all of Prior Lake; brothers-in-law, Travis Roach of Waterville, Nick Forar of Prior Lake, and Chris Schmidt of Prior Lake; sisters-in-law, Abby Forar, Jamie Roach, and Rachel Roach all of Prior Lake; and one niece, Aaliyah Roach of Prior Lake.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Emy Potter and maternal grandparents, Albert and Meredith Ranft.
Funeral services were held on Monday, July 15 at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Waterville.
