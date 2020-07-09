Obituary for William Green

William (Bill) Green, age 61, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on July 2, 2020.
Bill was born July 17, 1958 in Estherville, IA to Boyd and Ellen Jeanette (Brown) Green, the youngest of six children.
He graduated from Lakeville High School in 1976. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers and the Vikings. Bill grew up farming with his Dad and especially loved cattle.
He worked for several local farmers as a herdsman for many years. For the last 17 years he worked as an elevator leg man for Rahr Malting Co. in Shakopee. He will be forever remembered for his kinship with nature.
Bill is survived by Kerri Green and their three daughters, Emme, Becca, McKayla and his granddaughters, Araya and Athena; his brothers Jack, Kevin (Laurie) and Julie Verlinnche.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father and sisters Nainsi and Molly Ann Green-Tandberg and nephew Cory Green.
A small memorial service will be held at Raven Stream Ranch. Please contact family for details.
