Obituary for William H. Molohon

William Harvey Molohon, departed this life on August 11, 2020 and has gone on to be with the Lord.
He was born at Mankato on February 10, 1931 to Joseph Herman Molohon and Margaret (Herbert) Molohon. Harvey was a graduate of Loyola High School in Mankato and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954. On November 13, 1954 he married Jenine Bagley. They resided in Mankato where he worked at the Mankato Free Press until 1970 at which time they moved to Prior Lake where they lived for 26 years. Harvey enjoyed his career in sales to the graphic arts industry until his retirement in 1996. He and Jenine then moved to beautiful Bella Vista, AR. This was home for the next 17 years. Harvey did much volunteering and enjoyed swimming, workouts, walking and observing nature. In 2013 they moved to Southern Pines, NC.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Jenine, and three children, David Molohon (Mary), Gail Molohon and Susan Wright (Tory). Their daughter Julie DeGreeff and son-in-law Ben DeGreeff preceded him in death. Harvey is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, his sister, Susan (Mark) Bissonette of Stewartville, MN, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Salvation Army, Hospice or Habitat for Humanity.
In the near future there will be a graveside celebration of Harveys life at Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato, Minnesota.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, NC.