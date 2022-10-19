Obituary for William Jacobson

William “Bill” Jacobson, passed away on October 9, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born on March 12, 1947, in Slayton, MN. He attended St. Louis Park High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota followed by a law degree from William Mitchell. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and animal lover. He spent many weekends walking the fields with his dogs and volunteering for conservation organizations. Bill’s friend groups were many and diverse: childhood, college (BORS), wildlife organizations and neighbors.
Bill is survived by his son Billy (wife Li), daughter Sarah, son Ben (wife Mary), three grandchildren: Aiden, Riley and Charlie and his sister Janet.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center (13550 Dakota Ave S, Savage, MN 55378). In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to any wildlife, conservation or animal rescue organization.