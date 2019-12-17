Obituary for William L. Jones

William L. Jones, age 87, of Chaska, passed away December 14, 2019 at Oak Terrace assisted living, Jordan.
Bill was born in Devils Lake, ND on November 21, 1932 to William and Mary (Vanderlin) Jones. Graduated from Egeland (ND) High School in 1950 and in 1952 was drafted into the US Army, serving in Korea. He was honorably discharged in the 1954.
In the fall of 1955 he attended trade school in Fargo, ND. He married Shirley (Waldorf) in October of 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cando, ND. They moved to Butte, MT, but returned to ND after one year and got his first job at a grain elevator in Maza, ND as assistant manager and later became manager. In 1968 moved to Wolford, ND where Bill managed the Wolford grain elevator. In the fall of 1969 moved to Perth, ND to manage Perth Farmers Co-op Elevator. After a merger, Bill became assistant manager and grain merchandiser for two years at North Central Grain in Bisbee, ND. In 1989 Bill moved Egeland, ND to take the managers job there at a branch of North Central Grain until Bill retired in 1994 and then moved to Bisbee, ND.
In 2010 moved to Chaska, to be closer to family. After retirement they spent 18 winters in Mercedes, TX. Bill was active in church, senior center, VFW, American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and going to Lake Upson, ND in the summer.
Survived by wife, Shirley of 63 years, sons, Chris (Donna), Craig and Corey; daughters, Debbie (Ron), DeLane (Rick), Sarah (Justin); brother, Richard Jones, Lacey, WA. Bill has seven grandchildren, Nicole (Nick) Storm, Matt and Jeff Michels, Cass (Amber), Ben Jones, Katie and Kyle Jones; six great-grandchildren, Aidan, Peyton, Piper, Mila, Tatum Storm and Ella Jones, several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Chanhassen with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery.
