Obituary for William Lindstrom

"When the road was smooth or the path was rough, we had each other, that was enough." Bill died peacefully at his home on July 16, at the age of 84.
He will be greeted in heaven by parents, Wiggs and LaVerne; grandparents, Bill and Hannah Getchell; sister-in-law, Susie Kaldahl; and in-laws, Frank and Ellen Watkins.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary "Misty"; children, Mark, Jean, Rick (Jenny), Jim (Marilyn) and Eric (Wendy); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Bryant (James) and brother David (Claudia).
Bill was a graduate of Breck School, Hamline University, and owner of Getchell Steel. Bill will always be remembered for his wit and sense of humor and his love of cooking. He always loved and looked forward to entertaining his family and friends, and wintering in Florida. Bill will dearly loved and forever missed by all. Bill wanted everyone to always "Remember the Good Times". Celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation Society of MN, Edina Chapel. If so desired, memorials can be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital in Bill's name.