Obituary for William M. Hellendrung

William Michael Hellendrung, age 83, of Chaska, died peacefully from complications of Parkinson’s disease on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday, September 6, 12 to 3 p.m. at the Chanhassen American Legion, 290 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen. There will be a private family inurnment at Green Isle Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the CCHA or Parkinson Disease of America.
William was born on October 20, 1935 in Minneapolis, to John and Katheryn (McCormick) Hellendrung, one of two boys. He graduated from West High School, Minneapolis, and then honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1958. He was a member of Pipefitters Local Union # 539, and was employed as a pipefitter for many years at various locations. He was also a member of the Chanhassen American Legion. He was co-founder of the Chaska-Chanhassen Hockey Association and was very involved in coaching hockey and baseball and was an initial supporter of the gymnastics and floor program for Chaska-Chanhassen. He was former Chanhassen Man of the Year and enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, animals, motorcycles and racecars. He especially loved his grandchildren and attending the sports, theater and dance events. He will be dearly missed as a loving coach, father and friend.
He was preceded in death by his son, William, parents, and brother, Jack.
Survivors include his children, Mike of Chaska, Teri (Jeff) Balow of Waconia, John (Diana) of Chaska; four grandchildren, Kaitlin and Ali Hellendrung, Jeffrey and Cassie Balow; mother of his children, Carolyn Ness of Chaska; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.