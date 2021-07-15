Obituary for William P. Klingberg Jr.

William “Bill” P. Klingberg Jr., age 83, of Prior Lake, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
A visitation was held on Friday, July 16 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake and on Saturday, July 17 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Prior Lake. Pastor John P. Vaughn will preside. Interment at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.
William and Ida (Mueller) announced the birth of their first born, William Paul Klingberg Jr., on April 27, 1938. Born on the family farm in Prior Lake, he later welcomed five more siblings. In high school, Bill drove school bus for his dad and worked at the local filling station. Bill loved racing with his friends in Prior Lake and was a charter member of the local hot rod club of the time.
After graduating from Prior Lake High School, Bill enlisted in the United States Army Reserves. He attended Dunwoody Institute earning an electrician license. Bill spent the next 60 plus years as a member of IBEW. He married Nancy Weninger on May 9, 1959, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, in St. Paul. They built a home in Prior Lake in 1960, where they raised two sons, Mark and Michael. Family was most important to Bill, and he loved being surrounded by them, especially his grandchildren.
Forever loved by sons, Mark (Denice), Michael (Melanie); grandchildren, Elliesha "Ellie" (Jordan) Hahn, Emmalee “Emma”, Joseph “Joe”, Rachel, Sara; great granddaughter, Marcella Hahn; siblings, Gene (Nancy) Klingberg, Marilyn (Richard) Kes, Linda Rhode, Cynthia “Cindy” (Mike) Hennen; sister-in-law, Mary Klingberg; other relatives and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by wife, Nancy; parents; brother, Gale "Buck" Klingberg, and sister-in-law, Barb Klingberg.
