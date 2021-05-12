Obituary for William Peterson

William "Bill" Peterson, age 89, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Havenwood of Burnsville, in Burnsville.
A celebration of life honoring Bill will be on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m., with a visitation starting at 12:30 p.m., all at Normandale Hylands United Methodist Church, 9920 Normandale Blvd, Bloomington. Pastor Rhodel Jacobson will preside. Bill will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in Minneapolis, on Monday, May 17 at 12:30 p.m. Military honors will be provided by the Fort Snelling Volunteer Rifle Squad. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Bills memory, by the family.
Born William Charles on April 2, 1932, in Sioux City, IA, he was the youngest of four children to Austen and Theresa (Mueller) Peterson. Growing up in Iowa, Bill was quite a bit younger than his older siblings, so he often had to entertain himself. As Bill grew, he took a strong interest in sailing. A passion he carried throughout his life. While sailing one day, Bill saw on shore a beautiful young lady, Janet Maurine Coates. He shouted, Wanna go sailing with me? She agreed and the love story began.
After Bill graduated from Mason City High School and Janet from Sheffield High School, they both went off to college. Their love grew stronger and after completing college, Bill and Janet married on June 14, 1955, in Clear Lake, WI. As newlyweds, they first lived in North Hollywood, CA. However, life took Bill and Janet in a different direction, as he was drafted into the United States Army. Bill and Janet bounced around a bit, as he served from February 6, 1957 February 5, 1959. Bills mechanical engineer degree came in handy. He became part of the missile testing program. Bill spent most of his 30 plus year career at Honeywell Corporation. In the mid 1990s, Bill retired and left the ties he was required to wear at work behind.
The Peterson family settled in Prior Lake, where Bill and Janet created lifelong memories with family and friends. They welcomed three children, Gary, Renee, and Kristine. Sadly, the family had to endure the loss of Kristine at three weeks of age. It was Bill and Janets faith that guided them during this difficult time. The Peterson family enjoyed the annual summer camping trips out west and to Canada. Bill and Janet also spent a lot of time together, along with family, at their camper on Ham Lake near Park Rapids, Minnesota.
Bills passion for sailing and boating continued. He and Janet even traveled down the Mississippi River to St. Louis, MO, in a small vessel. Bill also took to the sky. He loved to fly! Earning his private pilots license, Bill was fortunate to fly near the Arctic Circle, around Alaska and even followed the route of the Mississippi River to the Gulf. He eventually purchased land a mile away from the camper to create a runway, to allow for many more great adventures. Bill also applied his experience in aviation to become a flight instructor. Obsessed with boats and planes, he also loved downhill skiing. This passion began in 1985 with his son-in-law, Dennis. Bill skied for nearly 20 years, Bill and Janet were ski instructors for grade schoolers at Welch Village Ski Area. He and his family too had countless ski adventures throughout the United States. Bills last trip down the slope was the winter of 2019, age 86.
In the quietness of the day, Bill loved working with wood. His prize masterpieces were constructing small wooden boats to enjoy on the water. Bill also loved cars and could be found in the garage tinkering with them, including an MGB sports car.
The legacy of Bill lives on in the hearts of those he loved the most, son, Gary (Susan) Peterson; daughter, Renee (Dennis) Burke; special nephew, Tom; many other nieces and nephews; loving relatives and friends.
Greeting Bill home in Heaven is his wife, Janet; infant daughter, Kristine Kaye; parents, Austen and Daisy; siblings, Joyce (Dale) Vandenburg, Jane (Otto) Elmer, and Bob (Carol) Peterson
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation cared for the Peterson family.