Obituary for William R. Brewer

William R. Brewer, Sr., age 56, of Shakopee, MN, Member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, entered the spirit world on Sunday, November 15, 2020. William was born on April 16, 1964, in Shakopee, the son of Walter and Lois (Pendelton) Brewer.
William liked riding motorcycles, cars, listening to music and playing guitar. He owned Gardendale Nursery in Annandale, MN; and he was an ordained minister. He loved his family very much, and valued his Native American Traditions.
William is survived by his children, David Ross, Amanda Brewer-Ross, Sumer Brewer, William Brewer Jr., Lucas Brewer and Jacob Brewer; granddaughter, Porsha Erp-Brewer; brother, Marvin Brewer; sister, Susan Totenhagen; 17 nieces and nephews; 60 great-nieces/nephews; 11 great-great-nieces/nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Lois (Pendelton) and Walter Brewer; brother, Joseph Brewer; sisters, Linda Crosby and Teresa Brewer.
Traditional All Night Wake at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Dr. NW, Prior Lake, MN, starting Monday, November 16, at 6 p.m. until Thursday 10 a.m., with Funeral Service Wednesday at 4 p.m. Private family and close friends service will be held Thursday, November 19, at St. Cornelia’s Episcopal Church and Cemetery in Morton, MN. Serving as pallbearers are Anthony Brewer, Shawn Bielke, Dominic Brewer, Robert Totenhagen, Ezekiel Brewer, John Brewer King, Naydian Brewer and Peter Brewer.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
