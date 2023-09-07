Obituary for William R. Duede

William R. “Bill” Duede, age 61, of New Prague, died peacefully after a lengthy health journey with his loving family at his side on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester.
Bill was born on February 13, 1962 in Shakopee to Robert and LaVonne (Ginkel) Duede. He graduated from Shakopee High School and married his high school sweetheart, Laure J. Theis, in Shakopee on October 22, 1982, a marriage that was the “love that dreams are made of.” Bill worked as a logistics manager for 35 years for Quad Graphics. Most recently he worked for Ameristar Manufacturing in Mankato. Bill’s life revolved around his family and he was dedicated to them. He loved nothing more than to be “Papa” to his 5 grandsons and could often be seen walking hand-in-hand with one of them heading to Fishtale for a treat. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with frequent trips to Leech Lake. He loved guitars and used that love to serenade his wife, kids, and grandkids with classic rock and older country music. A quiet man with a great sense of humor, he would be engaged in conversation if it had anything to do with pull tabs, fishing, guitars, or his favorite classic car, a Camaro! His gentle, kind, engaged presence will be sorely missed.
Bill is survived by his wife, Laure, of New Prague; children, Raeann (Richard) Rosik of New Prague, Ryan (Amy) Duede of New Prague, Travis Duede (fiancé, Molly) of St. Paul; grandsons, Micah, Keanu and Kai Rosik and James and Henry Duede; mother, LaVonne Duede of New Prague; father-in-law, Ken Theis of Shakopee.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Duede; mother-in-law, Donna Abeln Theis.
Services will be held at a later date.