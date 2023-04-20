Obituary for William R. Schroeder

William "Bill" Robert Schroeder of Shakopee, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 17, 2023.
He was born July 19, 1960, in Jackson, MN. He was the sixth of seven children born to Raymond and Laila (Grantz) Schroeder. The family moved to Shakopee where he attended school and lived out his life.
Bill worked various jobs over his life and was a hard worker. Although he came across having a tough exterior, he was a softy inside, a trait that few people were able to witness. He enjoyed fishing and fixing cars and motorcycles. He loved to watch the NASCAR races, the Twins and the Vikings. Bill liked going to the live races at Elko, Raceway and Jackson, MN.
Bill is survived by his sisters, Kathy Schroeder, Becky (Joseph) Neisen, and Mary (Rick) Birnsthil; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brothers, Richard and Thomas; sister, Sandra; and a nephew, Scott.
At his request there will be no funeral or memorial service. A private ceremony will be held for his immediate family at a later date.
