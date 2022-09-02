Obituary for William R. Stufflebeam

William Robert Stufflebeam (Bob) passed away peacefully at his home on the 26th of July 2022.
He leaves behind his wife, Carole Stufflebeam; three daughters, Laura (Jimi) Brown, Carie (Adam) Ekerholm and Erica (Franklin) Buck; as well as nine grandchildren.
Bob was a wonderful father, husband, and grandfather who enjoyed his family, home, and job.
In 1964 he enlisted in the Navy after High School and would go on to marry Carole in 1969.
In 1971 he was honorably discharged and later graduated from Indian Hills Community College with a Bachelors degree in Computer Technology. In 1974 Bob was employed with General Dynamics as a Computer Technician and later became their District Manager for the upper seven states, this brought him and his family to Prior Lake where they resided for 39 years. In 1991 Bob started his own Home Remodeling business, this immediately became a successful business
In 2003 he and Carole felt a call to Haiti where they lived as Missionaries for 12 years. It was in 2015 they returned to the states, due to Bobs health, to reside in North Fort Myers, Florida. In 2018, Bob was diagnosed with Cancer, Parkinson/Lewy Body, due to Agent Orange. By 2019 Bob was diagnosed as legally blind; progressively this diagnosis rendered him completely blind.
Bob was an example of a humble, gentle, patient soul, even through this difficult time, Ephes. 4:2. Bob will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery during a private service where full military honors will be rendered.
To honor Bobs memory, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 6 at Lake Front Park. The family invites you, his friends, to join us.
Neptune Society Fort Myers, Florida is entrusted with final care.