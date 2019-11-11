Obituary for William W. Kirkvold

William (Bill) Winston Kirkvold, age 76, of Chanhassen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3.
Memorial Service Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m. at Family of Christ Lutheran Church (2020 Coulter Blvd.), Chanhassen with Rev. Josh Nelson as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Born in Bismarck, ND, as a child Bill resided in both Billings, MT, and Spokane, WA before his family settled down in Duluth, MN, for Bills junior high and high school years.
Amongst his schoolmates in Duluth, Bill was perhaps most notable for his athleticism in multiple sports, including basketball, tennis, football, volleyball, and golf. His energies were later channeled into his travelling volleyball team after he moved to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota in pursuit of his degree in electrical engineering.
After graduating, Bill took on a role in Honeywell's aerospace division, where he later received an outstanding achievement award for his leadership and contributions to a project supporting development of the main engine controller for the Columbia Space Shuttle. His contributions to the space shuttle were a source of great pride and enthusiasm for Bill and a shining moment in his career.
Despite his many talents, one of Bills most defining characteristics was his humility. Bill was an affable but exceptionally modest man, whose introversion could nevertheless be easily offset by his astute and discerning wit and sense of humor.
Bill had a great appreciation for the outdoors. He spoke fondly of childhood travel with his father to Canadian national parks, and in turn created his own memories with his family through visits to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. He was deeply grateful for his proximity to nature in his home next to Lotus Lake. He dedicated his summers to sharing his affection for the lake with his children through boating, waterskiing, and tubing activities.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 50 years; Ivy Peg Kirkvold; as well as children, Brian (Beth) Kirkvold of Excelsior, Laura Kirkvold of Minneapolis; granddaughters, Madeline and Liv Kirkvold; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lee and Marian Hamilton of Edina, David and Pat Hamilton of Minnetonka; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family has selected The Alzheimer's Association for memorial contributions.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com