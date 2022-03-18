Obituary for William "Willy" Holmstrom

William “Willy” Holmstrom, age 23 of Eagan, passed March 6, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 26, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake starting at 1 p.m. A public visitation will be held on Friday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation in Prior Lake and one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial on March 26.
William “Willy” Frederick Holmstrom was born in Burnsville on April 8, 1998 to parents Jack and Cindy Holmstrom and was raised in Savage. At an early age, Willy was already charting his own path. From dressing up as a pirate for his brother’s T-Ball games to exploring the woods with his fellow Boy Scouts, he had a diverse and ever-changing set of interests throughout his childhood. With his quick wit and approachable grin, Willy easily made friends in the numerous activities he enjoyed. He participated in trap shooting, choir, school plays, and was a talented artist and musician. Willy expressed himself in everything he did and left an impression on everyone he met.
After graduating from Burnsville High School, Willy was eager to provide for himself while searching for his calling. He worked several service jobs before deciding to spend his life helping others. He began pursuing an associates degree at Normandale Community College with the goal of becoming a Chemical Dependency Counselor. Having faced the struggles of addiction himself, he drew from his own challenges as a source of purpose and inspiration to leave a positive impact on the world. While working toward his degree, Willy was employed in the clinic at Sage Prairie where he flourished in his many roles as Office Manager, Lead Administrator, Medical Record Clerk, Medical Billing Specialist, and Laboratory Assistant. While at Sage Prairie, he also became a Board Certified Peer Recovery Specialist through the State of Minnesota. He was passionate about helping others to become better versions of themselves and cared deeply for his friends.
Willy passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2022. Although he is gone, his spirit remains in those who loved him, especially his parents; Jack and Cindy Holmstrom; his brother, John (Julia) Holmstrom; grandma, Jeanne Holmstrom; and many other relatives. Willy’s second family was made from the many great friends he surrounded himself with, and they too will miss him dearly.
Willy is preceded in death by his grandparents, John “Bud” Holmstrom, Wilfred and Mary Sartor; and uncles, Ned Holmstrom, William Sartor, Robert Sartor, and his uncle and godfather, John Mullenmeister.
Any monetary gifts received by the family will be donated to an addiction treatment nonprofit in Willy’s honor.
