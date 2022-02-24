Obituary for Willie L. Flowers

Willie L. Flowers, age 64, of Shakopee, passed away on February 22, 2022 in Shakopee.
Preceded in death by father, James Flowers Sr. and mother, Mary Magdelene Flowers; sister, Gerline Flowers; daughter-in-law, Savannah Flowers.
Willie Leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Trish; his son, Isaiah (Kori); his daughter, Emily (Ryan); six grandchildren, Taya, Alex, Isaiah Jr., Madison, Kenny, Emma, who he loved more than anything! Also survived by his siblings, James Flowers (Flora), Dorthy Bates (Walter), Irma, Rosa Lee (Albert), Joe, Clarence, Donald (Courtney), Michael, Patricia, Rozelle (Vonita). Willie’s siblings where a large part of his life, he loved them all so much.
Willie loved fishing, basketball, and football. He was a Star Trek fan, absolutely loved watching Sanford and Son and Gilligan’s Island. Wait let’s not forget Mystic Lake Casino!
Willie died at home, with Trish by his side. He suffered from a long battle with Covid, he never complained, he just kept his mind on beating it! We will miss him every day. His smile, the sound of his laughter, and overwhelming willingness to help others were a few of the things that made those who met him….Love him.
Visitation Tuesday, March 1, from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by Memorial Service at 1 p.m., at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
