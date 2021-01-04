Obituary for Wilma Lambrecht

Wilma Lambrecht, age 82, of Jordan, entered eternal peace on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at St. Gertrude’s Health Care Center, in Shakopee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 8, at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 Second Street East, Jordan. Masks are required and guests may arrive after 10:30 a.m. and immediately seated in the church. Guests may also join via live streaming, by visiting sjbjordan.org and clicking on the live stream tab. Father Neil Bakker will preside and grandchildren will be acting as urn bearers. Wilma will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
Wilma was born in Bark, Germany on July 24, 1938. Growing up in Germany during WWII and its aftermath, she experienced many challenges. It was these challenges, unbeknown to Wilma were instilled in her, the values of caring for others, unconditional love, and hard work. Wilma was the only child to Georg and Irma (Luthje) Urbanczyk.
Wilma’s life was blessed with meeting an American soldier, Lloyd Lambrecht, who was serving his country during the Korean War. She was working at a restaurant nearby the base when Wilma was introduced to Lloyd. Over the next several years their love story was deepened. Lloyd’s father sponsored Wilma allowing her to come to the states, so she and Lloyd could begin a new life together. On September 26, 1959, they were united in marriage, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Jordan. They eventually settled down in Jordan where Wilma and Lloyd raised two children, Christine, and Paul.
When Wilma came to the United States, she needed to learn the English language. With the help of many family and co-workers, Wilma succeeded! Wilma loved sharing her German heritage and music with family and friends. Through the years, Wilma was especially proud and excited to return to Germany to visit her parents and to show Lloyd, friends and even a few grandchildren, the original homestead and taking them to the local attractions. Germany will always hold a special place in her heart, but on February 11, 1981 Wilma became a United States Citizen. She was so proud of this accomplishment.
Wilma always had a gentle and caring heart. She spent most of her career as a housekeeper and tending to the needs of the less fortunate. The residents of Lynnville Treatment Center, Valley View Nursing Home and St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center were blessed to have Wilma on their side. She also extended her waitressing abilities to the local supper club.
Being surrounded by family was most important in Wilma’s life. She relished the days, as the children grew up, vacationing in Northern Minnesota fishing, golfing, and making memories. In the later years, Wilma loved going to the cabins Chris and Paul have in Waubay, SD. She looked forward to the next family birthday party, special event, or holiday. Wilma was an active grandma. She loved to attend the grandchildren’s school and sporting events. Life was once again blessed for Wilma becoming a great grandma. Their smiles and laughter brought her joy!
After the passing of Lloyd in 1995, Wilma kept pressing on in life. She loved getting together and socializing with friends, especially her Saturday night church friends. Wilma never had a driver’s license and depended on others to take her places. In return, Wilma was always certain to treat them with a good meal, flowers, or a special gift. She also became an avid sports fan. Wilma loved cheering on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vikings and even the college teams. In her spare time, Wilma enjoyed word find books, listening to German music and the group ABBA.
Forever loved, Wilma will be sadly missed by children, Christine (David) Holzer, Paul (Tammy) Lambrecht; grandchildren, Nicole (Bryan) Erkkila, Amanda (Karl) Bitschenauer, Tayla Lambrecht, Crista Lambrecht: great grandchildren, Parker Erkkila, Morgan Erkkila, Lilli Bitschenauer, Evalyn Bitschenauer, Everett Bitschenauer, Luca Bitchenauer and Greta Bitschenauer.
Greeting Wilma home in Heaven is her husband, Lloyd Lambrecht and parents, Georg and Irma Urbanczyk.
