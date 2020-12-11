Obituary for Wilma Schwichtenberg

Wilma Schwichtenberg, age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan. The officiant will be Pastor Jeremy Glowicki. Burial followed in the Spirit Hill Cemetery in Jordan. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan.
Wilma Arlene Schmidt Schwichtenberg was born July 7, 1921 in Lincoln County, MN, to Wilhelm and Bertha (nee Prosch) Schmidt. She was baptized on July 31, 1921, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. She was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church on June 9, 1935. She graduated from Verdi High School in 1939 and moved to Jordan the following year to work at Kerkow's Broadway Eat Shop. She also was employed during the war at Mid Continent Airlines in Minneapolis, Charles' Manufacturing Company and Northwestern Bell Telephone.
On June 28, 1946, she was united in marriage at St. John's Lutheran Church to Alwin Schwichtenberg of Jordan, Minnesota. After their marriage they made their home in Jordan. They were the owners of ACRO Oil Company, Triangle Texaco and Wimpy's Triangle Café. Wilma was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran church and demonstrated her love for little children by teaching Sunday school for forty years.
This union was blessed with five children: Steven (Anne) Schwichtenberg of Lanesboro, MN, Arlen (Sharon) Schwichtenberg of Carver, Elaine (Ralph) Miller of Madison Lake, MN, Wendy (Charles) Enter of New Ulm and David (Cheryl) Schwichtenberg of Jordan.
She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepfather, Louis Bebensee; sister, Lydia (Gerrit) Kuiper; brother, Arnold (Fran) Schmidt; brother-in-law, Harvey (Della) Schwichtenberg; one great grandson and great granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan or Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School (MVL).
To God be the glory!