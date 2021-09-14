Obituary for Wilmay C. Karnitz

Wilmay Caroline Karnitz, age 97, of Belle Plaine, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at The Lutheran Home, in Belle Plaine.
Funeral service was Monday, September 13, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Visitation was at the Church 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial followed the service in Oakwood Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Lunch was at the church following the services.
Wilmay was born on July 12, 1924 in Sand Creek Township, Scott County to Carl and Louise (Buckentine) Jabs. On August 10, she was received into God’s kingdom by Holy Baptism performed by Rev. L. F. Brandes at St. Paul’s Lutheran church, Jordan. On May 8, 1938 Wilmay reaffirmed her faith, in Jesus Christ, her Savior, by rite of Confirmation, by Rev. L.F. Brandes, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Jordan. She served her Church as Sunday school teacher for six years.
On May 7, 1947 Wilmay was united in marriage to Eldrid Karnitz, at St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Jordan, the Rev. L.F. Brandes officiating. This marriage was blessed with two children, Judith Ann and Rodney.
Besides being a homemaker and a loving wife and mother, Wilmay loved flowers and gardening. She worked as a waitress and restaurant manager for twenty-eight years, along with being a farm wife. She was a devoted Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Wilmay also loved to read and had an interest in traveling. Wilmay and Eldrid, celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary by taking their family on a trip to Germany.
Wilmay’s first interest was always her faith in Christ. She attended church regularly with Eldrid. She was a member of Trinity Ladies Aid Society for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldrid in 2020; brothers, Charles Jabs, Loren Jabs, and Raymond Jabs; sisters, Louise (Elmer) Fehlandt, Lorraine (Ollie) Uecker, Doris (Jerry)Kromer; and a grandson, Eric Voigt.
Wilmay is survived by her daughter, Judith (Larry) Voigt of Austin, TX; son, Rodney Karnitz of New Ulm; grandchildren, Rebecca Karnitz of Hudson, WI; Katie (Steve) Hughes of Paris, France, and Rachel Karnitz of Redwood Falls, MN; granddaughter-in-law, Sherri Voigt of Cedar Park, TX; great-grandchildren, Mercedes and TiAnna Herron, Lauren Karnitz, Brooklyn Karnitz, Kirra Voigt, and Harper and Olivia Hughes; sister, Lyla Karnitz, and sister-in-law, Arlene Jabs; many nieces, nephews, cousins and Friends. Blessed be her memory!
Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.