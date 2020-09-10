Obituary for Wyatt Bothun

Wyatt Gregory Wesley Bothun, age 19, died peacefully on September 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Wyatt was born in Cortez, CO to Amy Bailey and Cody Bothun. He lived most of his life in Kalispell, MT and Savage. He graduated from Burnsville High School in 2019 where he broke the school record for bench press. He had a dream of becoming a welder. From an early age Wyatt was gifted at building things without a pattern. He enjoyed watching movies, making others laugh and loved his pets-especially his dogs. He had a flair for drawing and writing poems and lyrics.
Wyatt liked playing sports and the outdoors snowboarding or exploring caves. This summer he really enjoyed learning dry walling with his uncle Danny Bothun.
Wyatt's choice to be an organ donor has resulted in changing the lives of at least five recipients.
Wyatt was met at the gates of the afterlife by his grandfathers, Gregory Bothun and Robert Bailey and uncle, Garry Bailey.
Left to grieve him here are his mother, Amy Bailey (Montrose, CO); father and step-mother, Cody and Val Bothun (Columbia Falls, MT); brothers, Cody Bailey (Savage), Stryker Plummer (Montrose, CO), Skyler Bothun (C Falls, MT); sisters, Jade Bothun (Savage), Kylee Martin (Rathdrum, ID), Ivory Bothun, Leah Bothun and Neveah Bothun (all of C Falls, MT); grandparents, Roberta and Jerry Garrett (Montrose, CO), Dawn and Gary Martin (Rathdrum, ID), Stephen and Jan Sautter (Savage). He will also be deeply missed by his aunts and uncles, many, many cousins and other extended family and friends.
A small memorial open house will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Cleary Lake Pavilliion in Prior Lake. His ashes will be placed in Montana on his 20th birthday, September 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to SAVE.org