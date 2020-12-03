Obituary for Yeiko "Sandy" Sakuma

Yeiko "Sandy" Sakuma, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020.
She was born in California to Japanese immigrants, Tatsuzo and Shimo Baba. During WWII, her family was given 48 hours to evacuate. Leaving behind all they knew and owned, they were placed in an Arizona internment camp. After the war, Yeiko moved to Minnesota where she met her beloved husband of 54 years, Shun. They settled on a small lake, began their family and owned several service stations. Later, they moved to the quiet countryside of Shakopee and began a strawberry and raspberry u-pick.
The family will dearly miss her generous heart, kind nature and delicious cooking, but are thankful that they will see her again in Heaven.
She is survived by her two children, Randall (Rhonda), Linda (Michael) Schindler and four grandchildren; Ki, Erik, Elya and Jinny
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Miami Valley Womens Center in her honor.
To read her full obituary or share your memories and condolences, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.