Obituary for Yolanda Nouwen

It is with great sorrow that we have to announce the passing of our beloved Yolanda Nouwen on December 19, 2022.
Yolanda succumbed to pneumonia after a difficult back injury that greatly limited her mobility.
She was the rock in our lives and the kindest soul you could ever meet, putting everyone’s needs before her own.
She had a green thumb and could grow anything, she was even the caretaker for other peoples living things.
Everyone that met her loved her, she had the sweetest nature and lived a full independent life of 93 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pleun; her sisters, Claire and Helene; her brothers, Armand, Johan, Helmuth, Frank and Rudi and her grandson, Adam.
She is survived by her sister, Sonja; sons, Pleun (Linda), Hank (Lynn); daughter, Lia; and grandchildren, Jonathan (Asha) and Jessica; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly; great-grandchildren, Kenadi, Anthony (Taylor), Dakota, Savannah, Gemma and Mya.
Yolanda had many interests, she loved to knit, crochet, draw and paint. She loved to garden and take leisurely walks. She loved to play her classical music while reading the latest books on her Kindle accompanied by her cats, first Fluffy, then Spanky and finally Frida. She was close to all her kids and grandkids, she will be missed by all.
She had the broadest smile and had a wonderful sense of humor. She insisted on driving herself to get her groceries even at her age, she was a force of nature.
She was extremely religious, loved her church, and donated to many charities.
We love you Yolanda, rest in peace.