Obituary for Yvonne M. Millard

Yvonne Marie Millard, age 60, of Centuria WI, formally of Jordan, passed away May 12, 2023.
Preceded in death by her mother, Marcella; and her father, Ronald.
Survived by the love of her life for the last 21 years, Brian Frazee; children, Cassandra Stang, Michael (Laura) Stang, and Brandon Millard; grandchildren, Carter, Kameron, Mikkala, Brooklyn and Kinsley; Siblings, Gary (Kaye) Millard, Donald Millard, Marcy (Jim) Pauly, Pam (Russ) Jemmings, Marty (Ruth) Millard, Connie (Pete) Koepp, and Randy (Maureen) Millard; many nieces and nephews; and other friends and family.
Celebration of Life will be held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral, 104 1st St. W, Jordan, on Saturday, May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.