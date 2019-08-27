Obituary for Zachary Pumper

Zachary Pumper "Zac", age 34, of Savage, formerly of New Prague, passed away unexpectedly of a construction accident on August 19, 2019.
Zac was a graduate of New Prague High School, and was working with Adolfson and Peterson Construction Company.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nicole; children Jameson Theodore and Paisley Grace Pumper; parents, Loren and Mary Pumper; brother Kirby (Larry) and sister, Andrea pumper; father-in-law Roy Zimmer; mother-in-law, Kelly Zimmer; sister-in-law, Brittany Zimmer and nephew, Kilian.
Zac was one of a kind. Those who knew him knew what a rare breed he was. Genuine, hardworking, trustworthy, kind-he truly had a heart of gold. Zac would give you the shirt off his back and he wore his heart on his sleeve. Zac had an insatiable appetite for both food and the outdoors. Zacs happy place was in the woods or on a lake. He loved trying new recipes and would always bring interesting food to our holiday celebrations. Making and maintaining friendships was an art for Zac, he loved connecting with people and talking about life. He was always willing to help out wherever he could.
Above all, Zac was an incredibly devoted husband and father. Always freely giving kisses, hugs and saying I love you.
Zac was so deeply loved by so many and will be missed forever.
A Celebration of Life will takr place on Thursday, August 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 20200 Fairlawn Ave., Prior Lake (Fish Lake Area). There is an 11 a.m. gathering and 1 p.m. Memorial Service. A luncheon will follow.
