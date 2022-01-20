Obituary for Zedekiah Moses

Zedekiah Josiah Moses, of Prior Lake, passed away on January 14.
A Funeral Service will be held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation in Prior Lake on Monday, January 24 starting at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place before the service from 12:30 to 2:00. The graveside service at Spring Lake Cemetery will take place following the funeral service.
Zedekiah will be forever loved and cherished by his Mother, Sharon (Gary) Miller; Siblings, Amber (Brandon Randklev) Moses, Zachariah (Cindy Randall) Moses, Azure (Jerrod Bessermin) Moses, Zephaniah Moses, and Ariel (Shawn Bennett) Moses; Step Brother, Scott (Christine Goss) Miller; Nieces and Nephews, Cherish Christensen, Arianna Long-Moses, Harmony Christensen, Vivian Bessermin, Caleb McHale, Elias Bessermin, Isaiah Bessermin, Abram Bessermin, Ezekiel Bessermin, Sadie Randklev, and Elle Randklev; Grandparents, Larry (Beverly) Moses, Jeanne Larson, Harold “Papa” and Joyce “Nonnie” Trout, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Zedekiah is greeted in heaven by his loving Father and best friend, Timothy Moses.
Share a message with Zedekiah's family at: www.ballardsunderfuneral.com