Obituary notice for Thomas N. Tamasi Dec 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas N. Tamasi, age 79, of Savage.Full notice coming soon.Funeral arrangements can be found at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.comMcNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Events Trending Now Articles ArticlesHigh school coaches prefer youth teams play man-to-man, not zoneHigh School Holiday Tournament Schedule/ResultsStarbucks, Taco John's to replace former Roasted Pear restaurantTop 10 sports stories of 2021Chanhassen unveils new tool to report issuesMinnesota Zoo hosts 'Nature Illuminated' lights display showShakopee police calls, Dec. 17-26Local author's first book honors a former childhood baseball idolHere's what made headlines in Savage in 2021Scouts spread holiday cheer to Auburn Manor