Obituary for Glenn O. Graber

Glenn Orin Graber, age 63, of Hibbing and formerly of Shakopee, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.
He was born December 31, 1956, in Hibbing the son of Reuben and Winifred (Osterdyk) Graber. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and Hibbing Jr. College.
Glenn worked as a pressman at Shakopee Valley Printing for 27 years. He also spent many years driving the Zamboni, cleaning the ice at the Shakopee bubble & Shakopee Ice Arena. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Glenn enjoyed playing, coaching and watching hockey, softball, and politics. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Glenn is survived by his children: Christopher Graber of Dayton, MN, Jennifer (Tony) Kaufhold of Shakopee, MN, Justin (Tanya) Graber of Belle Plaine, MN, Rachel Graber of Anoka, MN, Megan (Joseph) Alberts of Shakopee, MN, and Stephanie Graber of St. Paul, MN; siblings: Ron (Juanita) Graber of Rochester, MN, Keith Graber of Moorhead, MN, and Tom (Sue) Graber of Chisholm, MN; 9 grandchildren Brockton, Easton, Morrison, Owen, Wilson, Kinley, Katum, Jackson, Sydney, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service Saturday, March 14 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Reverend Kevin Olson will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora, MN. Memorials may be directed to the American Kidney Foundation.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.