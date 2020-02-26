Obituary for Lori Albright

Lori Albright, age 60, of Prior Lake, sadly left her family on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at The Lodges on Natchez, in Elko New Market.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering two hours prior, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Pastor John Stern will preside, and Goddaughter Tina Hoy will be the urn bearer. Lori will be laid to rest at a private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in Minneapolis.
Lori Jean was born on April 5, 1959, in Shakopee. She was the youngest of five daughters born to Lorenz and Lorraine (Oldenburg) Snell. Growing up on a one-acre lot in the town of Burnsville, Lori’s family was fortunate to have two horses. This allowed the girls countless hours of enjoyment riding around town. As a family, they enjoyed camping around Minnesota, especially later at French Lake in Faribault. Lori was a proud graduate of the Class of 1977.
While camping at French Lake in 1976, Lori was petting an Irish Setter, when a young employee stopped to pet the dog too. His name was Timothy Wayne Albright. Lori and Tim’s first date was attending the Minnesota State Fair, followed by an engagement in April of 1977 and marriage on September 23, 1978, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burnsville.
At the time of marriage, Tim was in the United States Navy and was stationed in Hawaii. Lori and he packed up their life in ten boxes and off they flew, for the next several years, where they welcomed a son, Jed. The Albright family was eventually transferred to Rhode Island, where they welcomed a second son, Josh. In March of 1982, Lori, Tim and the boys returned to Minnesota and settled down in Prior Lake.
As a family, they continued to spend countless weekends camping at French Lake. The Albright’s enjoyed swimming, fishing, and relaxing around the campfire. Lori and Tim, along with the boys and others, made the annual trek to the Minnesota State Fair, a tradition that has only been missed a couple of times, since 1976. The best family vacation was touring Disney World and Georgia. Lori and Tim were blessed to take five cruises in five years. Their greatest memorable vacation with her sister Bonnie and husband Bruce to Alaska, by bus and cruise in 2006. Lori and Tim also enjoyed taking rides on the Harley Davidson motorcycle. One of their many adventures was participating in the Harley Davidson parade, attempting to break the Guinness Book of World Records.
Loris greatest passion was being a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Life for her revolved around her family and there was nothing more that she needed. Lori was the biggest cheerleader for her sons and eventually three grandchildren. She was always field or mat side, supporting them in their sporting events and attending their school activities. Lori was an extremely proud grandma and loved her grandchildren unconditionally. She loved sweet treats, socializing with people, shopping for a good deal and playing dominos and cards.
Despite dealing with Spinocerebellar ataxia, a chronic condition for over two decades, Lori persevered and maintained life to the fullest. She remained compassionate, loving and genuine.
Forever loved, Lori will be forever missed by loving husband, Tim; sons, Jed (Jodi Gryskiewicz) Albright, Josh (Abby) Albright; grandchildren, Simon, Hadley, Audrey; sisters, Marge (Richard) Engelson, Judy Rockow, Linda Haugen, Bonnie Broden; other relatives and friends.
There to greet Lori home in heaven are her parents, Lorenz and Lorraine Snell; parents-in-law, Wayne and Eileen Albright; brothers-in-law, Merlin Rockow and Bruce Broden; and nephew, Matthew Haugen.
