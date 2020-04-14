Photographer Rick Olson captured this osprey disagreement near the corner of Miller Park and Mitchell Lake. By his account it was an avian Crips vs. Bloods encounter, with the Blood bird wearing an ankle bracelet (bird band). In reality, one nesting pair was attacked/challenged by a third bird. Yes, this is a bird world problem.
Osprey 3 fights thee
Dan Huss
Sports editor
Dan Huss covers Eden Prairie sports and especially loves reporting on sports features and outdoors-related adventures. He lives in Shorewood with his wife, Marnie, daughters Aili and Britt, and Wilma, a pheasant-finding Deutsch Drahthaar.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
- Jordan man sentenced to 20 years prison for murdering foster child
- 19-year-old charged in high-speed chase that ended in Shakopee
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center furloughs some staff due to financial pressure
- Panning for gold(fish) in Grace Chain of Lakes
- Commentary: Now that normal isn’t normal anymore
- Jordan man charged with first-degree sale, possession of meth
- Competition turns to cooperation: Excelsior businesses work together as concerns grow during pandemic
- Man arrested in Shakopee after allegedly driving 100 mph, running from officers
- Prior Lake-Savage district cuts work for over 100 staff as COVID-19 impacts revenue
- Obituary for Bill Hegstrom
How much do you know about local news?
Test your knowledge with the quiz below.