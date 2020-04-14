Osprey
Photo by Rick Olson

Photographer Rick Olson captured this osprey disagreement near the corner of Miller Park and Mitchell Lake. By his account it was an avian Crips vs. Bloods encounter, with the Blood bird wearing an ankle bracelet (bird band). In reality, one nesting pair was attacked/challenged by a third bird. Yes, this is a bird world problem.

Sports editor

Dan Huss covers Eden Prairie sports and especially loves reporting on sports features and outdoors-related adventures. He lives in Shorewood with his wife, Marnie, daughters Aili and Britt, and Wilma, a pheasant-finding Deutsch Drahthaar.

