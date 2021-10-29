More than a dozen schools in both Scott and Carver counties are monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The data published during the last week of October reflects a change to the state's data reporting method for cases identified in Minnesota schools.
The new data, published each Thursday to the department's website, includes a range of how many cases have been reported within a two-week period at each school.
The state's website formerly listed schools that had reported five or more cases, but case counts were not provided.