The Eastern Carver County School Board has proposed a referendum to increase the per pupil funds in the general education budget. Per pupil funds are the state-allocated funds that schools receive for each student that attends their district, and according to a 2018 North Star Policy Institute Report, the scant increases in per pupil funding since 2003 have not been sufficient to keep pace with inflation in the cost of goods and services that school districts must purchase.
Even with short-term increases in state school funding over the last two years, the truth is that our state legislature has inadequately funded our schools for years. The school board’s proposed referendum reflects a sustainable funding model that would allow our schools to lower class sizes and retain student programs.
In a recent letter to the editor, County Commissioner Matt Udermann expressed a hope that a school referendum could reach a 70% “yes” vote threshold “this year or in the future.” He expressed concern that “just one more vote than 50% isn’t a community win — it’s reflective of a divided community.”
I am not sure where Mr. Udermann’s support lies regarding this year’s school referendum, but I know that our schools need community support now and I ask voters to reject fabricated vote thresholds that politicians would never hold themselves to. A 70% outcome is arbitrary, and as a parent and educator, I believe it asks our students and families to meet an unfair standard. Asking this devalues “yes” votes and detracts from the efforts of the school board and the volunteers that will be doing voter education outreach between now and Nov. 2.
For this reason, I urge our community to consider this percentage: 100% of District 112 students and educators will be affected by this vote. Children that receive a quality education are our future. They are the ones that will become the future caretakers, doctors, firefighters, police officers and teachers. They are the ones that will innovate in the fields of science, technology, agriculture and the arts. An investment in our children’s education is an investment in our community that will pay dividends well into the future. This is about community values.
As folks consider the Nov. 2 school referendum, I encourage you to talk with your neighbors and friends that have kids in school, those whose kids have graduated from District 112, teachers that you know, and your elected school board representatives.
Once the ballots are cast and people have sorted themselves via a “yes” or a “no” vote, our communities will be no less divided than we are right now. We still hold many of the same core values, yet by the democratic process of voting we will have sorted our stance on this particular issue.
I will be voting “yes” on the proposed school referendum in November and I urge my fellow Eastern Carver County residents to affirm their support of our students by doing so as well.
Reid Anderson
Chaska