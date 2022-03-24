Help me to understand. How is advocating for and caring about the glorious natural beauty and lakes in Carver County, promoting well-maintained highways and roads, and wanting our children and community safe from gun violence, radical leftist? (“Looking forward to electing more Republicans,” March 17.)
The Democrats in Carver County care about everyone in our community, no matter the political affiliation.
It would have been preferable for last week’s letter writer to meet Lucy Rehm in person and get to know her before labeling and demonizing Lucy.
Lucy Rehm will make an excellent Minnesota House representative because she will listen to us and she will work for all of us. A representative that cares about and will work for all of us? Now that’s radical!
Ellen K. Bean
Chaska