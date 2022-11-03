With the upcoming election, there is one candidate who has done so much around the Carver community that stands out. Courtney Johnson walks her talk. I would love to give a glowing endorsement. I will highlight what I’ve witnessed firsthand:
During the COVID staffing crisis, Mayor Johnson was in Carver Ridge’s kitchen serving residents with a smile 2-3 times a week. She’s continued to be anything but a stranger by walking with residents in memory care, talking to the lonely, helping with monthly birthday parties, and attending any community event hosted by Carver Ridge. When a new business comes to town, Courtney is all in.
Mayor Johnson communicates well and is extremely responsive. I love her office hours that she offers and have stopped down numerous times throughout the years. When I’ve called with a concern about our neighborhood, she is empathetic and a phenomenal listener. Courtney has always been receptive to feedback and quick to find the answers. She does a great job of updating the people of Carver through the city newsletter, social media, and articles in the Chaska Herald.
Two years ago, our son was choking and we called for an ambulance. The following day, Courtney saw my social media post about the incident and reached out to make sure Oliver was OK. For a mayor to show the compassion she did that day will forever be etched into memory for my husband and me.
Courtney’s love and care for Carver is unmatched. She’s exactly what we need by being approachable, knowledgeable, solution-focused, and communicative. Mayor Johnson does what she says and she’s exactly what Carver needs to keep. To say Courtney’s gone above and beyond for our city is an understatement. I can’t praise her enough.
Andrea Olmscheid
Executive Director
Carver Ridge Senior Living