I’m Dan Kessler, and I’m running for state Senate. I am a psychologist, father, husband, and cancer survivor. I believe in rational governance and that all Minnesotans deserve equality, safety, and the freedom to keep politicians out of our exam rooms and bedrooms. I believe in strong schools, where our children can safely learn, a healthcare system that is both accessible and affordable, and a system of laws that respect individual rights.
As I write this on a Friday afternoon, I’ve knocked on 3,523 of your doors and talked to hundreds more at events in Carver County. The consistent message I hear is that voters are tired of political extremism and divisiveness.
Carver County residents are independent. I hear from fellow voters that they research, they follow science and respect the experts (with an appropriate dose of skepticism). They don’t want their taxes raised, and they don’t want politicians to dictate their health decisions, curriculum in schools, or who they should marry.
I can get behind that, and I am very concerned about how extreme politics has gotten. Minnesota has a massive $9 billion surplus. Both Democrats and Republicans agreed on a framework for the best use of those funds, including the biggest tax cut in Minnesota history. They agreed on responsible funding for schools so our teachers would have the resources they need to teach and children would have the resources they need to learn well and in safety. They agreed on millions to fund recruitment and retention of police officers. Then, after agreeing to provide support and tax relief to Minnesotans, they closed the session without a vote, both sides blaming the other.
If elected, I will work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to strengthen mental health, especially in our schools, where our kids are struggling. If elected, I will work to responsibly address our budget surplus, putting money back in your pocket. If elected, I will work to strengthen public schools, which are the backbone of our community.
And as the only pro-choice candidate in this Senate race, if elected, my first order of business would be to co-author legislation that guarantees that all Minnesotans have the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions in consultation with their doctors.
The nonsense needs to stop. Our legislators need to serve Minnesotans, not political parties
Dan Kessler
Chaska