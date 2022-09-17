I am writing in support of Lisa Atkinson for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools School Board. We have four seats up for election on Nov. 8 and I plan on voting for Lisa because our district needs change desperately.
Lisa has been a strong advocate for education for as long as I have known her. Lisa’s Number 1 goal is to improve academic achievement, with a core focus on reading, writing, math and communications. I heard Lisa speak at several school board meetings and she presented concerns about the challenges that have impacted her children's ability to learn, which included the lack of holding students accountable to attend class, lack of enforcement of bullying and harassment policies and the lack of mental health support.
Another one of Lisa’s top goals is focused on supporting our teachers. We are blessed to have some of the best teachers in Minnesota and we need board members that will provide teachers the resources and policies to ensure a safe and productive environment. Lisa is committed to ensuring our tax dollars go to improving kids’ academic success.
Lastly, Lisa is committed to promoting and supporting the rising mental health needs in students. She has experienced the lack of mental health services available at PLSAS. Lisa is a parent in the district and has a vested interest in seeing our district succeed.
Vote Nov. 8 for Lisa Atkinson and the positive change PLSAS schools so desperately need.
Bill Wozney
Prior Lake