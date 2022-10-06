I’d like to provide my endorsement for Jay Rohe, candidate for mayor of Chaska. As Jay's neighbor for the last 5 years, I can attest to his commitment to family, vision for the city of Chaska, and kind character.
I grew up in Chaska, and am a proud Chaska grad—Go Hawks! I appreciate Jay’s long history in serving this community. His approach and vision are fresh and forward thinking. Jay listens, isn’t afraid of hard questions, and appreciates opinions from all sides. I’m glad we have a candidate that is focused on keeping our taxes low and embracing diversity and wants to grow Chaska in a manner that keeps it a great place for everyone. Jay constantly rallies our neighborhood to go to every event that Chaska has to offer! He and his lovely wife, Heidi, are quick to open their home to everyone and are an amazing example of family.
Thank you for taking the time to consider Jay Rohe for mayor of Chaska.
Lisa Clinton