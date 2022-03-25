My boss with the city I worked for would say “Silly season has started” in July when filing for city council seats started.
It is now March and silly season is starting early. The first of what will be many name-calling attack ads was published. ("Looking forward to electing more Republicans," March 17.)
However, the author failed to mention that she is the current vice chair of the 3rd Congressional District Republicans.
Maybe the Chanhassen Villager needs a policy of transparency for letter to the editor writers.
This letter to the editor is my opinion and has not been reviewed or approved by any organization.
Jay Johnson
Former Chanhassen city councilor
DFL Chanhassen Precinct 1B Chair
Interim DFL SD48 Chair Convention Resolutions Committee
Chanhassen