After living in several different cities with high crime and no accountability for criminals, our family decided it was time to move.
We chose Prior Lake for many reasons, including the highly regarded public school district and felt this move was the best choice for our family. Unfortunately, like many families we hit some roadblocks, one of which is the common uphill battle fighting for our child to be evaluated for an IEP and/or 504, mainly due to her dyslexia. We, like many, made the hard decision to pull our child from the PLSAS District.
This decision was also coupled with the mandatory mask policy voted on and passed unanimously by the current board members. Having a mask on a first-grader with dyslexia we knew would have a negative impact on her ability to read and keeping her in the public school during this time was not an option.
This was a very hard decision for our family but there was no way we were going to allow our sweet girl to fall even further behind. As an adult with a learning disability, I know that if you do not close the gap by fourth grade, it’s too late. She needed to see teachers' faces and lips and continue to focus on her phonics. If she can’t read the math problem, she can’t solve the equation.
When our children’s ability to learn is taken away from them at the time they are the most vulnerable and impressionable. As a parent, we must stand up and make the best decision for our children versus one size fits all mandate.
I met Lisa Atkinson through a networking career group. After asking Lisa some very pointed questions on why she is running for school board, my decision to vote for her became crystal clear.
She is the kind of person who will stand up for parents' rights while being respectful and base her decisions on facts versus emotions and feelings.
She will be transparent when it comes to spending our tax dollars and assuring every student gets the opportunity to succeed and that every teacher and support staff feels supported!
More transparency, asking the harder questions, 1:1 communication, and fiscal responsibility.
That is Lisa Atkinson.
For me, it’s easy: Lisa Atkinson for school board on Nov 8. Chalene Roase Savage