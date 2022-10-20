We moved to Chaska 27 years ago. For 16 years, we owned a small business in downtown Chaska and were heavily involved in the Chaska Downtown Business Alliance. We have also been involved with Mark Windschitl as a fellow board member of the Chaska Cubs. In each case, we had the privilege of working with Mark Windschitl as mayor and community leader.
We fully endorse the re-election of Mark for mayor. He is a hands-on, common sense, driven leader and a man of integrity. During his time as mayor, Mark has successfully strengthened and encouraged city partnerships with regional transit agencies, Eastern Carver County schools and county and local municipalities.
Mark has worked to bring new businesses and a diversified tax base to our community, all while working through a recession and the COVID pandemic. We hope you will join us and cast your vote for Mark Windschitl on Nov. 8.
Les and Dawn Dahlberg
Chaska