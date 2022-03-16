The 39th production of “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word & Light” will be presented on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 24-26.
Sponsored by the Shakopee Knights of Columbus, the 90-minute production portrays Jesus reliving his final days on earth through the story of his crucifixion and resurrection. The play consists of 16 scenes that include narration, music, lighting, and characterization.
Archbishop Bernard Hebda has attended the performance and called the play, “A meaningful reflection that helped me enter into the prayer and peace of the Lenten season.”
Under directors Mike Bemis, a former Shakopee resident, and David Schmieg, the play has grown to encompass a cast of more than 40 actors, a 40-voice choir, and a crew of nearly 20 working behind the scenes for the now 20-song performance.
The show became an ecumenical production many years ago, and its participants now include residents from both Shakopee and several surrounding towns in the Twin Cities Metro area.
Until 2020, when Covid interrupted the annual production, the only year that it had been cancelled in its now 42-year history was in 2006, due to the structural damage that St. Mark’s Church sustained in a fire there in 2005.
The performances will be held at St. Mark’s Church, 350 Atwood Street, in Shakopee. The Friday and Saturday performances feature English narration. The Thursday presentation features Spanish narration. The production begins at 8:00 p.m., with prelude music starting at 7:40. “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word and Light” is open to the public. Admission is free. More information can be found on the organization’s website at www.shakopeepassionplay.org.