The president of the Peacebunny Foundation faces felony charges after officers found dozens of dead rabbits and several others that needed medical attention at a Savage barn that houses the animals.
Police searched the barn, called Peacebunny Cottage, June 28 as part of an ongoing animal neglect investigation. According to a criminal complaint filed July 1 in Scott County District Court, officers were overwhelmed with “the smell of death, feces and urine.”
The complaint charges Stephanie H. Smith, 51, with two felony counts and three misdemeanor counts related to the animals’ treatment.
The Peacebunny Foundation runs a 22-acre retreat on the Mississippi River — called Peacebunny Island — where rabbits are used for therapy and comfort.
The animals are trained at Peacebunny Cottage. While Smith was on vacation, the property owner became worried about the welfare of the rabbits and reported the concerns to the Minnesota Federated Humane Society, the complaint said.
During the investigation, officers allegedly found more than 200 rabbits, including 47 that were dead on arrival and 19 that needed immediate medical attention, according to the complaint.
A veterinarian helped police at the scene, euthanizing two rabbits — one with a broken back and the other infested with maggots. Rabbits were running loose in the barn, and so much straw and feces had piled up that “several of the rabbits had burrowed holes into the manure,” the complaint alleges. After securing the scene, officers fed and watered the rabbits.
Smith’s son, Caleb Smith, 18, is often credited with leading the nonprofit, which he started when he was eight-years-old. The group’s origin story has gained media attention over the years, being featured in People Magazine, on the Today Show and in the son’s own book.
However, in a statement on the Peacebunny blog on July 2, Smith wrote: “I recognize and accept that no matter what Caleb says about his role, in the end the responsibility for the Foundation ends with me — not him or the other youth who have been so invested.”
According to the complaint, Smith allegedly told officers she agreed that the condition of the animals in the barn was “not appropriate.” The owner of the building, she said, was renovating the inside of the barn to create more ventilation and to clean it up, so the rabbits had been moved from cages on the outside of the wall to different areas, which created a crowding issue, the complaint said.