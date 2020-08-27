Haley Pemrick Schubert has filed to run for Chanhassen City Council in the upcoming November election.
“I was born in Chanhassen, raised by Chanhassen, and now I am committed to fighting for Chanhassen,” stated Pemrick Schubert, in an announcement. “COVID-19 is impacting our businesses, our roads, and our budgets. Chanhassen needs a leader who understands the unique needs of this community and can help navigate our way out of this crisis, and I am committed to putting my experience to use for the good of our future.”
Pemrick Schubert is the Logistics and Quality manager for her family’s electronics manufacturing company in Chanhassen. She was a double major, graduating with a B.S. in Mathematics and a B.S. in Spanish for the Business Professions, and a minor in Economics from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Pemrick Schubert is currently serving her second term on the Park and Recreation Commission and “is committed to finding a sustainable and fiscally responsible plan for park replacements and the Lake Ann Park expansion,” stated her announcement. She has also been a Rotarian in Chanhassen for 10 years; serving on the board of each club in multiple capacities, including club president of the Chanhassen Evening Club.
A nine-year homeowner in the community, Pemrick Schubert resides in Chanhassen with her husband Erick, an Army combat medic and nursing student, and their two dogs, Abby and Luna.
