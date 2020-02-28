Jackson is friendly and does well with everyone: cats, other dogs, kids, and strangers. He is a Basset Griffon Vendéen born in Nov. 2011 and has an outgoing, happy demeanor. He reaches a paw up for attention, lays his head in your lap, leans against you, gives dog kisses, enjoys sleeping with you, loves car rides, and looks forward to leash walks.
This snuggly love-bug is looking for someone with a big heart to love him. He wears a belly band and diapers, as an accident mostly paralyzed his rear and legs. Outside, Jackson actively runs along using his wheel cart and switches to skis in the winter. He promises to loyally love you.
The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/.
Doris Day, born March 19, 2019, is a gray domestic short-haired pretty lady who loves to cuddle, play and purr. She gives kisses and the occasional love bite, but has gotten much better about the latter! Although it does take her a few days to warm up, watch out once she does! She’s also learning that being on counters is not acceptable behavior but might need a little reminding though. Will you be the one who does that? Can she be a part of your fur-ever family?
She has had a complete wellness exam, is micro-chipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-PAWS (7297).