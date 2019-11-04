EXCELSIOR — Elementary school students in Minnetonka Public Schools got in the Halloween spirit this year.
Excelsior Elementary School held its annual parade down Water Street in Excelsior, with students and the Minnetonka High School marching band all dressed up in costumes on Thursday, Oct. 31.
At Deephaven Elementary School, kindergartners paraded around the school in their costumes, while staff made sure to get in on the action and came dressed up in a variety of costumes, from teaching super heroes to Mario Bros. characters.
The holiday wasn’t forgotten with staff at Clear Spring Elementary School, who took part in a group costume going as characters from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”