Seventeen area students performed in the Minnesota Music Teachers Association’s 85th annual State Honors Concert.
The concert was held in the auditorium of the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday, May 21.
The event consisted of 27 compositions for piano ensemble played by 490 winners of the MMTA State Contest. Dr. Josh Bauder conducted the concert. The young musicians represent the top pianists in the state of Minnesota, each one preparing and memorizing their contest piece, making sure to go beyond just the notes to prepare a musically artistic performance, according to a press release.
In February, approximately 1,800 students throughout the state competed in the preliminary contest. Those students who qualified, competed in the final contest held at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
There were eight categories set up according to age level in addition to the Junior and Senior Young Artist categories. In the upper levels, successful completion of a theory test is a requirement in order to be selected to perform. This is part of the MMTA curriculum which integrates theory and performance.
The following performers are all students of MMTA teacher Candace Sather of Laketown Township:
Primary: Teniola Adekola, 3rd grade, Chaska; Vivienne Ammermann, 3rd grade, Chaska; Henry Boyce, 3rd grade, Chaska; Elizabeth Jones, 3rd grade, Eden Prairie.
Junior A: June Acheson, 5th grade, Waconia; Tolani Adekola, 4th grade, Chaska; Brynlee Rock, 5th grade, Victoria.
Junior B: Lauren Gunderson, 6th grade, Victoria; Maria Knott, 6th grade, Chaska.
Intermediate A: Abigail Johnson, 8th grade, Independence; Audrey Junker, 7th grade, Victoria; Henry Peitersen, 8th grade, Waconia; Ava Wiese, 8th grade, Chaska.
Intermediate B: Bisola Adekola, 10th grade, Chaska; Noah Gergen, 6th grade, Chanhassen; Junior Young Artist: Ava Joos, 9th grade, Chanhassen.
Senior A: Simon Peitersen, 10th grade, Waconia.
Winners from the Final Contest who were not able to participate in the concert due to illness or scheduling conflicts:
Junior B: Anna Domyahn, 5th grade, Victoria; Donald Falconer, 6th grade, Eden Prairie.
Intermediate A: Evonne Domyahn, 8th grade, Victoria.
Intermediate B: David Acheson, 10th grade, Waconia; Greta Sather, 8th grade, Chaska; Amelia Wagner, 8th grade, Chanhassen; Brock Walmer, 9th grade, Eden Prairie.
Senior B: Isabelle Abad, 12th grade, Chanhassen; Katelyn Krietlow, 12th grade, Edina.
Pre-Primary winners included: Milana Ammermann, Stella Olson, Ruth Scherer.
Alternates: Sonja Blount, Kellen Joos, Alyssa Knott, Whitney Marshall, Christina Moore, Logan Petersen, Heidi Wilson.
Finalists: Cooper Blount, Elizabeth Falconer, Lincoln Murray, Rigg Nelson, Campbell Omdahl, August Scherer, Katharine Schreiber.