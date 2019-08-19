Teryn Glenn was upbeat, no one seemed to care the Chanhassen volleyball program was in the gym late in the afternoon on a Friday.
No work, no gain.
For Chanhassen, that work translated into a 17-win regular season and a Metro West Conference title with a 7-0 record in 2018.
What will this work do? Well, Glenn believes the Storm can find similar success, maybe even more.
Chanhassen’s top three hitters — seniors Katie Paine (277 kills), Kate Hamburg (180 kills) and Lauren Snader (160 kills) — all return at the net.
Junior Annabelle Nordmeyer, on varsity last season, steps into one of two starting roles vacated at the setter position.
While Chanhassen returns talent up front, its back row defense may even top that.
Junior Madison Ellman, tremendous in serve receive, finished with 406 digs a season ago to go with a 34 aces at the service line.
Senior Hannah Paine, team leader in 2018 with 39 aces, finished with 234 digs on the back line.
Chanhassen, which had more than 70 players tryout for four teams, will go with nine players on varsity and nine players on JV, three to four swing players suiting each match at the top level.
The new format allows Glenn and Joe Wilson to have the two teams work together, create competition among the 18 top players in the program.
Chanhassen opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Breakdown Side Out Classic at Edina at 11 a.m. The first match opponent is Moorhead.
The home opener is Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. against Waconia.
MINNETONKA SOCCER
When you’re Minnetonka and you’ve had the success the Skipper boys soccer team has had, including a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium and the Class AA State Tournament in 2018, you aim high.
Even if you graduated a group of seniors that led Minnetonka to a third-place finish.
“The greatest strength of last year’s team was our defense, who allowed just seven goals during the regular season. We return our two center backs, who should be considered all-state candidates,” Skippers coach Mike Rogers said.
Those center backs are the talented senior captains Niko Scheibal and Andres Rivas. A dynamic force in many facets of the game.
“They each have established themselves as two of the premier defenders in the state. In addition to their defensive contributions, each are also scoring threats on set pieces,” Rogers said.
Junior midfielder Dylan Olson is another established scorer with the ability to create chances from the corner.
“Our early season practices are all about getting our players to get comfortable both on and off of the ball. The guys are working hard and communicating effectively,” Rogers said. “We only have nine returning players, but the newcomers are ready to step in and continue the great run our program has experienced over the past five seasons.”
HOLY FAMILY TENNIS
Playing in the final matches of the Class A State Girls Tennis Tournament in 2017 and 2018, Holy Family Catholic junior Ally Agerland has her sights on something bigger.
So does the Fire team as a whole.
“We are again looking at numbers in the 35 range, which means we will have a chance to be deeper than first anticipated,” Fire head coach TJ Garin said. “Our goal is to win the conference, take the section, and get back to the tradition Holy Family has been reaching for, playing at Reed Sweatt by October.”
Along with Agerland, Morgan Hausback is the other captain. Garin sees those players occupying first singles and first doubles.
“We have some great young talent that will be helping a great deal in making our line-up deeper. Our biggest challenge will be to find out where the chips fall and who can best fill each spot from rookie to experienced,” he said.