A plan to accelerate Jordan’s growth by developing 232 acres of land on the western edge of town into housing moved forward at a City Council meeting Feb. 14.
Work on the planned three-parcel development, dubbed Beaumont Bluffs, could begin as early as this spring, depending on the speed of the permit approval process.
In a 5-0 vote, with councilor Robert Whipps abstaining, the panel approved a preliminary plat to be submitted by JMH Land Development Company for 387 homes, including twin homes, villas and single family units, along with a park and pond space.
“Growth is really a cornerstone,” Jordan Mayor Mike Franklin said. “I think what most of us think we’re here for is how to manage new growth in the community. I know it was an issue I campaigned on.”
The council also approved recommending a zoning amendment for the parcels so that they could be rezoned for residential development. The northern parcel would be rezoned to a conservation district so as to preserve the existing bluffs and wetlands and would be deeded to the city.
JMH, a Jordan company, also sought an exception to allow for deviations to zoning requirements in order to bring higher density to the development area while still complying with the city’s comprehensive plan and other city ordinances.
The proposed preliminary variance to the subdivision would adjust the plot and street width and allow some plots to exceed the impervious surface percent value.
The plan now goes to the Jordan Planning Commission for the final plat, which would then be submitted to the council for approval. The city will also need to annex the parcels from St. Lawrence Township through what is called an “orderly annexation agreement” between the township and Jordan.
“This is a really gigantic complicated application,” Jordan Economic Specialist Barrett Voight said. “This is actually probably one of the most complicated applications I’ve ever worked on.”
The proposed development will offer different price points for various lifestyles and phases of people’s lives, according to Voight.
“Getting to this point has been a negotiation and a good one, I think, for the city,” Franklin said. “For my part, I’m looking forward to, in about six years, welcoming hundreds of new neighbors in town that will relocate here for the same reason that I did with my family. This is a fantastic community with great assets and great schools.”
If all goes according to plan, grading may start in April or March with utilities and road construction throughout the summer.
Mark Sonstegard, vice president of JMH, told the council that M/I Homes, which has built homes in more than 20 Minnesota cities, could start building by November.
The plan calls for six phases of construction, starting in the northeast corner of the development with a new phase starting each year, based on a signed agreement between JMH and M/I Homes.
Sonstegard said JMH took over this concept last summer after a previous developer’s contract with their sellers fell through.
“This will generate new life for the town, bring in new people to the town,” Sonstegard said. “New people bring in new taxes. They bring in new revenue for local businesses.”