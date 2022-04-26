The Jordan City Council on April 25 moved ahead with two projects that will increase the amount of housing available in the community.
The council approved JMH Land Development Co.’s final plat and planned unit development for the so-called “Beaumont Bluffs” development — 387 homes, including twin homes, villas and single-family units, along with a park and pond space.
As part of the project, the city will annex more than 232 acres of land along Aberdeen Avenue and County Road 66.
The plan calls for six phases of construction, starting in the northeast corner of the development with a new phase starting each year, based on a signed agreement between JMH and M/I Homes.
If all goes according to plan, grading may start in April or March with utilities and road construction taking place throughout the summer.
The council also approved the final planned unit development for an apartment complex to be called “Whispering Meadows,” with multiple variations from the last submission to the council, including the addition of a playground.
Plans that McGlynn Partners submitted to the council Dec. 30 included rental costs at $995 for a studio to $2,427 for a three-bedroom apartment, though unit rental prices have not been finalized.
The development is part of a larger initiative to improve that area of town that includes the development of streets, lighting and watermains, according to Mayor Mike Franklin.
No mow MayThe council also approved a resolution to designate May as “No Mow May” within the city.
“No Mow May” is a national conservation initiative by Bee City USA to discourage mowing in May in an effort to create habitat and resources for bees and other pollinators, according to the resolution.
The council agreed that it would not enforce a city code requiring residential property owners to keep the length of their grass below six inches.
According to the resolution:
“Mowing lawns less allows flowering plants to bloom, providing bees and other pollinators with the nectar and pollen that they rely on to feed themselves as well as their offspring. This is the primary benefit, giving flowers a chance to bloom uninterrupted and in greater abundance. Longer grass can also provide other benefits to invertebrates including shelter. The more varied structure created by longer grass will support more than just bees, including ground beetles as well as some species of butterflies that use grasses as host plants.”
Day of prayer
The council also approved a proclamation declaring May 5 to be a Day of Prayer in the city, which aligns with the 71st annual Day of Prayer.
“A day of prayer is an opportunity for all Americans, of all faiths, ethnicity, and political affiliations, to pray, to renew, and to inspire the joy we find in our faith, family, friends and communities, to remember those who are suffering and facing hardships, and to pray for peace throughout the world,” part of the proclamation reads.