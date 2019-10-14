Robbinsdale Armstrong is one of the top teams in Class 5A, one of six teams without a loss.
Against Chanhassen Oct. 11, they showed off their ability, a 34-0 win to improve to 7-0. The Falcons led 20-0 at halftime.
Jake Breitbach completed 13-of-24 passes for 165 yards despite the conditions, including 11 receptions to Thai Bowman for 118 yards.
Sean O’Driscoll led an Armstrong rushing attack that totaled 341 yards with a team-high 142.
Breitbach accounted for three scores, two on the ground on runs of eight and 10 yards, and a nine-yard throw to Bowman.
Chanhassen was held to 59 total yards in a game that featured snow flurries, wind and cold temperatures.
Josh Kirchoff was team leader with 16 rushing yards with Jack Schaefer completing 6-of-18 passes for 30 yards.
The Storm averaged only 1.2 yards over 47 offensive plays.
Hunter Schwimmer finished with a team-high 16 tackles with a forced fumble for Chanhassen. Eli Mau added 11 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as well.
Other defensive leaders were Mitchell Cummins with 12 tackles and Zack Schultz with five solo tackles.
The Storm, 3-4 overall, could have clinched the No. 3 seed in Section 2-5A with a win over Orono on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The Spartans are also 3-4 following a 35-21 win over Holy Angels.
Orono also owns wins over Waconia and DeLaSalle since an 0-3 record.
Chanhassen will open the playoffs regardless on Tuesday, Oct. 22. An update on the final game and playoff bracket is available on the Chanhassen Villager’s website.
PLAYOFFS START
NEXT WEEK
Chanhassen Volleyball finished with a 2-3 record, finishing in 12th place at the Midwest Fall Classic at St. Michael-Albertville.
The Storm beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the first round (14-25, 25-4, 15-12) and St. Louis Park in round three (25-22, 25-21).
Chanhassen lost to 21-win St. Michael-Albertville (25-16, 25-16), Miller of South Dakota (26-24, 23-25, 16-14) and Stillwater (25-23, 20-25, 15-9).
Katie Paine had 48 kills, seven aces and 54 digs for the tournament. Annabelle Nordmeyer had 60 set assists with Madison Ellman finishing with 70 digs and three aces.
Other leaders were Lauren Snader (22 kills) and Kate Hamburg (24 kills) and Hannah Paine (11 kills, 51 set assists and 39 digs).
Chanhassen (11-15) completed the regular season at home against Hopkins on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Section 2AAA playoffs begin next week.
Chanhassen, beaten 3-0 in the Metro West Conference finale by Bloomington Jefferson, started last week with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Osseo by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, on Oct. 8.
Mary Cate Ziembiec had a career night with 10 kills with Katie Paine leading the Storm with 15 kills. Snader added nine kills on 22 swings.
Hannah Paine and Nordmeyer finished with 17 and 16 set assists, respectively. Hannah Paine added 10 digs with Ellman setting up five assists with a match-high 17 digs.
SEASON ENDS
Chanhassen had a second-round participant in the Section 2AA Individual Tennis Tournament in Lauren Spear, who opened with a 6-4, 6-4 win. She fell to Mound-Westonka’s all-times win leader Alex Welty.
The Storm players competed Oct. 12 in St. Peter at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Natasha Gauerke and Savannah George, and Megan Miller and Sara Thomas played in the doubles tournament for the Storm. Joining Spear in singles was Sam Von Rentzell.